2 killed in San Pedro shooting

Police are investigating a double homicide in San Pedro, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday.

It happened around 3:55 p.m. at Santa Cruz and Meyler Street. LAPD said one person was declared dead at the scene, while a second person later died at a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a small sedan, and is currently at large.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)