Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in San Pedro shooting

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are investigating a double homicide in San Pedro, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday. 

It happened around 3:55 p.m. at Santa Cruz and Meyler Street. LAPD said one person was declared dead at the scene, while a second person later died at a hospital. 

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, possibly a small sedan, and is currently at large. 

The identities of the victims have not been released. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 6:09 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.