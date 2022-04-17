2 killed in multi-car fiery crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona, leading to third fatality

Authorities say two people were killed Sunday in a multi-car crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona.

The crash unfolded overnight Sunday on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare at Reservoir Street, and officials with the California Highway Patrol said they were investigating three collisions.

The first collision occurred just before 2 a.m., leaving two vehicle blocking the carpool lane.

"Right now, that is being classified as a hit-and-run. One of the vehicles fled the scene prior to this crash. So we're still investigating that crash separately," CHP Sgt. Michael Maher said.

The second collision, a double fatal, occurred after a driver in a Toyota Camry, 24-year-old Ryan Sanchez, came upon the first collision and stopped. Sanchez also had a passenger in his vehicle, a 23-year-old woman.

"It's believed the driver got out to assist that previous traffic collision, Sgt. Maher said. "He was there for a few minutes. When he got back into the vehicle, a second vehicle, a Honda Civiic, was approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed and for reasons still unknown, they did not see the stopped Toyota Camry and they collided into the back of the Camry."

That impact, according to CHP, is what they believe killed the 23-year-old woman in Sanchez's vehicle, and caused the Honda Civic to burst into flames, killing its driver.

Sanchez, officials said, was rushed to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and will survive.

A few hours later, around 4 a.m., while investigators worked the scene amid backed up traffic, CHP received reports of a wrong-way driver going westbound in eastbound lanes to avoid being stuck on the freeway.

The 35-year-old driver ended up crashing his Volkswagen Jetta into a center divider east of Diamond Bar Boulevard and died at the scene.

Sgt. Maher said toxicology reports are needed, but that they suspect drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in that crash.

"Typically, when a driver turns around and drives the way, there's always that chance of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash," Sgt. Maher said.

So far, none of the victims have been publicly identified. CHP said that no arrests have yet been made in the first collision, nor have they located the driver that fled the scene.