2 killed in multi-car fiery crash on 60 Freeway in Pomoma

Authorities say two people were killed Sunday in a multi-car crash on the 60 Freeway in Pomona.

The crash unfolded overnight Sunday on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare at Reservoir Street.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved as many as three vehicles, one of which was engulfed in fire after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A SigAlert remains in effect for an unknown duration.