2 killed in El Sereno shooting; probe underway
Authorities Sunday were responding to the scene of a double shooting in El Sereno.
The shooting unfolded before 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Templeton Street. There, five shots were heard and a there was a report of a car heard speeding away.
When officers arrived on scene, they located two shooting victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is underway.
