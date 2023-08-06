Watch CBS News
2 killed in El Sereno shooting; probe underway

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were responding to the scene of a double shooting in El Sereno. 

The shooting unfolded before 5:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Templeton Street. There, five shots were heard and a there was a report of a car heard speeding away. 

When officers arrived on scene, they located two shooting victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation is underway. 

First published on August 6, 2023 / 8:33 AM

