Man arrested for DUI after 2 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs

A man was arrested for driving under the influence after two people were killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Carmenita Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. Only one southbound lane is open.

Authorities said a man driving a Honda Accord slammed into the back of a semi truck parked on the shoulder of the freeway. The impact of the crash caused the two passengers in the car to die instantly, according to authorities. The driver was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later arrested for a DUI.

Only one southbound lane remains open as crews investigate the crash and start to clear the roadway. Lanes are expected to reopen around 8 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.