Two killed, 5 wounded in Willowbrook shooting

Two people were killed, including a teen boy, and another five wounded, in a shooting in a residential Willowbrook neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived on scene to find two people dead at the scene, a 17-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man. They were not immediately identified.

Another four men and a woman were injured, the sheriff's department said. All were expected to survive. The surviving victims were all in their 40s and 50s.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unclear. Neighbors told CBSLA that every Sunday a motorcycle club meets together in the area for a fun day. They say the club was meeting when at least one gunman drove up and opened fire. The witnesses told CBSLA that a few dozen shots were fired.

"It sounded like fireworks at first," one neighbor said.

"Being from around here, I knew at that moment that it wasn't fireworks," witness Omar Camacho said. "It was like a back-and-forth, back-and-forth type of thing."

Sheriff's investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or released any suspect information. There was no word on whether the shooting was captured on security video.