2 killed, 1 seriously injured after shooting in parking lot of auto repair shop in Whittier
Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a shooting in Whittier.
The shooting unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday between an auto repair shop and a McDonald's near Painter Avenue and Lambert Road.
The bodies were located in a parking lot, according to police.
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
