2 killed, 1 seriously injured after shooting in parking lot of auto repair shop in Whittier

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured in a shooting in Whittier.

The shooting unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday between an auto repair shop and a McDonald's near Painter Avenue and Lambert Road.

The bodies were located in a parking lot, according to police. 

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 6:21 AM PST

