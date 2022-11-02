Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery Woodland Hills car crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

2 killed, 1 hospitalized in fiery Woodland hills crash
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in fiery Woodland hills crash 00:54

Two people have been killed and another was injured after a fiery Woodland Hills car crash.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the tragic crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive. 

Firefighters declared two of the victims dead at the scene. An additional victim was treated at the scene before going to the hospital in an ambulance. 

Officials said that the surviving victim is in good condition but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 9:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.