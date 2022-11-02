2 killed, 1 injured in fiery Woodland Hills car crash

Two people have been killed and another was injured after a fiery Woodland Hills car crash.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the tragic crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive.

Firefighters declared two of the victims dead at the scene. An additional victim was treated at the scene before going to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officials said that the surviving victim is in good condition but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.