2 injured in small plane crash near John Wayne Airport

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities said a small plane has crashed near John Wayne Airport, injuring the pilot and a passenger. 

The plane crashed on the northeastern part of a field, according to the Orange County Fire Authority, prompting one of the patients to be extricated. 

Both patients were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The crash was not impacting other operations at the airport, authorities said. 

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on February 11, 2024 / 12:38 PM PST

