Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in car crash at Van Nuys restaurant

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Car crashes into Van Nuys restaurant
Car crashes into Van Nuys restaurant 00:51

A man and woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car collision Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, according to Margaret Stewart of LAFD. 

One of the cars in the collision went through the door of a restaurant at the intersection, causing minimal damage to the building, Stewart added. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on July 17, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.