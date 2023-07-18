2 injured in car crash at Van Nuys restaurant

A man and woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car collision Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, according to Margaret Stewart of LAFD.

One of the cars in the collision went through the door of a restaurant at the intersection, causing minimal damage to the building, Stewart added.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)