2 injured in car crash at Van Nuys restaurant
A man and woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-car collision Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street in Van Nuys, according to Margaret Stewart of LAFD.
One of the cars in the collision went through the door of a restaurant at the intersection, causing minimal damage to the building, Stewart added.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
