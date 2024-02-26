2 injured after oil rig collapses in Long Beach

Two people were injured after an oil rig collapsed Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in a pumping unit area when the oil derrick collapsed and forced other material to fall on top of it. One of the workers suffered a 50-foot fall and needed to be freed by the crews, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Another person suffered only minor injuries.

Firefighters said a sub-sealed cable saved the individuals from worse injuries.