By Matthew Rodriguez

2 injured after oil rig collapses in Long Beach
Two people were injured after an oil rig collapsed Monday afternoon. 

It happened at about 2 p.m. in a pumping unit area when the oil derrick collapsed and forced other material to fall on top of it. One of the workers suffered a 50-foot fall and needed to be freed by the crews, according to the Long Beach Fire Department. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Another person suffered only minor injuries. 

Firefighters said a sub-sealed cable saved the individuals from worse injuries.

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 4:21 PM PST

