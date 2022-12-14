2 injured after car plunges down 800-foot slope in Angeles National Forest

Two people survived a terrifying 800-foot drop after their car veered off an Angeles National Forest road.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on North Angeles Forest Highway near mile marker 18. Helicopter rescue teams hoisted the two injured individuals to safety and took them to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

Officials said they are conscious and alert.

Additional video of #Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 conducting a rescue in Monkey Canyon, Angeles Forest this afternoon. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/VR9eymRLKc — SEB (@SEBLASD) December 14, 2022