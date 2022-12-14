Watch CBS News
2 injured after car plunges down 800-foot slope in Angeles National Forest

By CBSLA Staff

Two people survived a terrifying 800-foot drop after their car veered off an Angeles National Forest road.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on North Angeles Forest Highway near mile marker 18. Helicopter rescue teams hoisted the two injured individuals to safety and took them to Huntington Memorial Hospital.

Officials said they are conscious and alert. 

December 13, 2022

