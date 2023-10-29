2 injured after car drives off highway in Angeles National Forest

Two injured in highway crash in Angeles National Forest

Two injured in highway crash in Angeles National Forest

Two injured in highway crash in Angeles National Forest

Two people were injured after their car veered off the side of the highway in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but California Highway Patrol officers were called to the Angeles National Highway, just south of SR-14, at around 4:30 p.m. upon learning of the incident.

With SkyCal over the scene, paramedics with Los Angeles Fire Department could be seen fitting the two patients with neck braces before they were taken away in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

The car, a black sedan, could be seen sitting at the bottom of an embankment off the side of the road, with a large amount of debris scattered around the vehicle.