2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles. 

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard. 

Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died. 

Investigators have discovered that the man got into a fight with two suspects - described as a man and a woman - who fled the scene before being caught. 

Details are still unclear as to what led up to the fight. 

First published on October 2, 2022 / 6:01 AM

