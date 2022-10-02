2 in custody following stabbing death of man in downtown Los Angeles
Two people were in custody following the stabbing death of a man in downtown Los Angeles.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard.
Police say a man in his 50s was stabbed several times and died.
Investigators have discovered that the man got into a fight with two suspects - described as a man and a woman - who fled the scene before being caught.
Details are still unclear as to what led up to the fight.
