Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hospitalized, including deputy, following two-car collision involving LASD patrol car in Rosemead

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LA County deputy crashes into building while searching for suspect
LA County deputy crashes into building while searching for suspect 00:50

A pedestrian and a deputy were hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a patrol car in Rosemead. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the patrol car was in the area, on Valley Boulevard, during a suspect search when the collision occurred.

While the circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately clear, the collision caused the deputy's vehicle to careen into a building. 

The deputy and a pedestrian were both transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The deputy has already been released from care, while the civilian remains in unknown condition. Deputies reported that they were conscious and alert during transport to the hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 5:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.