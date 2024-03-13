Watch CBS News
2 hospitalized following shooting in Wilmington

By Dean Fioresi

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in Wilmington on Wednesday.

It happened a little after 4:15 p.m. near N. Marine Avenue and W. M Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations. 

They say that officers arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds and called multiple ambulances to the scene. 

One of the victims was said to be conscious and breathing as they were rushed to a nearby hospital.

There was no information provided on the victim's identities, a possible suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

