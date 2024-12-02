2 hospitalized after SUV slams into veterinary hospital in Woodland Hills

Two people were hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a veterinary hospital in Woodland Hills on Monday.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m. in the 20050 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It's unclear what caused the car to crash into the building, which appeared to be a veterinarian's office as SkyCal flew overhead.

The white SUV ended up in the lobby of the business, leaving two women injured.

One of the victims, a 72-year-old woman, was said to be in critical condition, while the other, 23-years-old, was in fair condition, according to Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

No further information was provided.