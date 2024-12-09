2 hospitalized after stabbing near Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga

Paramedics took two people to the hospital on Monday after a stabbing outside of a high school in Northeast Los Angeles County.

It happened just before 1:55 p.m. in the 10000 block of Plainview Avenue, according to the LA Police Department. Detectives believe the four suspects connected to the stabbing drove off in a four-door vehicle.

The LA Fire Department said they transported one 17-year-old boy to the hospital in a serious condition. The other, whose description has not been released, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.