2 hospitalized after stabbing near Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Paramedics took two people to the hospital on Monday after a stabbing outside of a high school in Northeast Los Angeles County. 

It happened just before 1:55 p.m. in the 10000 block of Plainview Avenue, according to the LA Police Department. Detectives believe the four suspects connected to the stabbing drove off in a four-door vehicle. 

The LA Fire Department said they transported one 17-year-old boy to the hospital in a serious condition. The other, whose description has not been released, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

