2 hospitalized after shooting in Watts; suspect arrested

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A suspect has been arrested after a shooting that left two people hospitalized in the Nickerson Gardens neighborhood of Watts on Tuesday. 

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 114th Street at around 2:40 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

Another shooting was reported just minutes later, near Central Avenue and 112th Street. Officers arrived to locate another shooting victim, who was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Both victims were hospitalized in unknown condition. 

Police reported that a suspect had been taken into custody, but did not provide any further information.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 7:16 PM PST

