Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hospitalized after shooting in Glassell Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Glassell Park on Tuesday. 

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. San Fernando Road, according to Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations. 

Officers arrived to find at least one of the victims suffering from a gunshot wound. It remains unclear if the second victim was shot. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment in unknown condition. 

Investigators are searching for a Dodge Durango that they believe is connected with the incident, last seen heading southbound on San Fernando Road. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:09 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.