2 hospitalized after shooting in Glassell Park

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Glassell Park on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. San Fernando Road, according to Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations.

Officers arrived to find at least one of the victims suffering from a gunshot wound. It remains unclear if the second victim was shot. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment in unknown condition.

Investigators are searching for a Dodge Durango that they believe is connected with the incident, last seen heading southbound on San Fernando Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.