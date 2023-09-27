2 hospitalized after crash in Sawtelle area

2 hospitalized after grisly crash in Sawtelle area

Two people were hospitalized following a grisly two-car crash in the Sawtelle area.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Investigators say that both victims are in serious condition after they were taken to nearby hospitals.

Due to the wreckage that still sits in the street, police estimate that traffic in the area will be considerably impacted for several hours.

Metro officials also reported that Line 761 bus operations will experience at least a two-hour detour due to the crash. Buses will instead use southbound Sawtelle Boulevard between Olympic Boulevard and Pico Boulevard.