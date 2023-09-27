2 hospitalized after accidental release of pepper spray at Moreno Valley charter school

Two students were taken to a nearby hospital after an accidental release of pepper spray at the The Journey School in Moreno Valley on Wednesday.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies were originally called to The Journey School, located in the 25500 block of Alessandro Boulevard, at around 1 p.m. after learning of the incident.

Despite earlier information that said an attack happened on campus, deputies say that no assault was reported.

Upon arrival, they found that a student had accidentally released pepper spray inside of a classroom.

"Paramedics responded and medically cleared all those who were exposed to the pepper spray," a statement from Riverside deputies said. "Two juveniles were transported to the hospital for further evaluation."