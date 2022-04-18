Watch CBS News

2 homeless men gunned down a mile apart in Pacoima over the weekend

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

2 homeless men shot and killed in Pacoima over the weekend 00:24

Two homeless men were gunned down in as many days, just a mile apart, in Pacoima over the weekend.

Both shootings appear to be drive-bys, but police have not said if they are connected.

pacoima-homeless-killings.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The most recent shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Paxton Street and Dronfield Avenue. A 35-year-old man who was walking was approached by another man of about the same age in a vehicle, an LAPD dispatcher said. After asking a few questions, the LAPD says the man in the vehicle fired several gunshots at the pedestrian.

The suspect drove away from the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing happened less than 24 hours after 42-year-old Mario Rodriguez, who was shot to death at a homeless encampment at Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 9:46 AM

