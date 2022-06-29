2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.

Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.

An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators from the Department of Insurance and the Orange County District Attorney's Office determined Corbett and Pederson were former police officers who had not completed all the requirements to be bail fugitive recovery persons and were operating in that capacity unlawfully, officials said.

The Department of Insurance did not identify what police department Corbett and Pederson used to work for.

Authorities say that, in their search for the bail jumper, Corbett and Pederson forcibly kidnapped and handcuffed the bail jumper's girlfriend and drove her around for several hours. The video apparently showed they were visibly armed at the time of the kidnapping, authorities said.