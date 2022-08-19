2 ducks found with severed bills at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley

Two ducks had to be euthanized after they were found with their bills severed at a Fountain Valley park, and animal rescue officials are asking for help finding whoever was responsible.

The first duck was brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center on July 31 and another was brought in the past Saturday after being found in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, according to executive director Debbie McGuire. The ducks were alive, but starving because they could no longer eat.

The ducks had be euthanized because of the "severity of their wounds," she said, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and Orange County Animal Control are investigating.

Anyone who sees a duck being attacked can call 911, but anyone with information about the duck abuse can call CalTip at 888-334-2258. If an injured bird is found, call animal care at (714) 935-6848.