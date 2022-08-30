Watch CBS News
2 drivers killed in head-on crash near Pierce College in Woodland Hills

Two people were killed overnight in a head-on crash in Woodland Hills.

The crash happened at the intersection of Victory and Mason, near Pierce College, when one car crossed over into oncoming traffic and hit the other car.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver died at a hospital. Both were described as men in their 20s, and both of them were driving alone.

Neither of the drivers have been identified yet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

August 30, 2022

