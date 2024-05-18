2 dogs killed after fire breaks out at Canoga Park home

Two dogs were killed when a fire broke out at a home in Canoga Park early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house, located in the 21000 block of W. Napa Street, at around 7:15 a.m. after learning of the blaze, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews had to force entry into the one-story home where they encountered "excessive storage" inside of the "densely packed" home, the statement said.

During a search of the home, firefighters found three dogs.

"Though one of the dogs was discovered alive and provided supportive care by firefighters, the other two dogs sadly perished in the smoke charged building," the statement said.

Firefighters say that the three adult residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire and that no human injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.