2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Baldwin Hills

Two people are dead in a multiple-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of West Coliseum Street in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Saturday.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. The two people were pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD's Brian Humphrey said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other injuries are reported.

The victims' ages and genders were not immediately available.

Traffic in the area of the intersection was impacted by the crash and investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)