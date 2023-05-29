2 dead following grisly multi-car crash in Pomona; police searching for hit-and-run driver

A grisly two-car crash left two people dead and one other hospitalized in Pomona late Sunday evening.

Circumstances leading up to the collision, which happened at around 8:45 p.m., remain unclear, but Pomona Police Department officers shut down Garey Avenue between Bonita Avenue and Harrison Avenue in both directions to investigate.

They are actively searching for the driver of the one the two vehicles, who was nowhere to be seen when officers arrived.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. There was no information provided on their gender or identities.

Los Angeles County Fire Department disclosed that two people were trapped as a result of the impact, and one person was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

There was no description on the suspected hit-and-run driver available.

With SkyCAL over the scene, one of the vehicles two vehicles could be seen overturned with debris littering the roadway. The second car appeared to have collided with a tree off the side of the road and had suffered considerable damage to the front end.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact PPD at (909) 620-2085.