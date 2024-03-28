2 dead after violent crash in Jefferson Park; 1 arrested as they tried to flee from scene

Two people were killed in a violent crash in the Jefferson Park area on Thursday and one person was taken into custody while trying to run from the scene.

The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of W. 29th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"A black BMW reportedly ran a red light at 29th Street while traveling southbound on Arlington Avenue and collided with several parked vehicles," an LAPD statement said. "Two deceased individuals were discovered inside the black BMW."

One person who was inside of the BMW was taken into custody shortly after they tried to run from the scene.

There was no information provided on the identities of the deceased or the man taken detained.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.