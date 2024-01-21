2 dead after car veers off bridge into channel in Long Beach

Two dead after car veers off bridge into canal in Long Beach

Two dead after car veers off bridge into canal in Long Beach

Two dead after car veers off bridge into canal in Long Beach

Two people are dead after their car veered off a bridge in Long Beach on Sunday, ending up in the San Gabriel River canal below.

The crash was reported at around 6:20 p.m. on the portion of Studebaker Road between Second Street and Loynes Drive, according to Long Beach Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find that the car had driven through the bridge's center divider on both northbound and southbound directions of the road before veering off the bridge and ending up in a channel below, according to Long Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Jake Heflin.

They found the car submerged 10 feet in water.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene after rescuers found him trapped inside of the vehicle. The other, a man in his 30s, was rushed to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Crews are still searching for additional victims.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.