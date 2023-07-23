Watch CBS News
2 dead after car slams into tree in Downey

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people were killed in a grisly crash in Downey early Saturday morning. 

According to Downey Police Department, the collision happened before 5:10 a.m., when a car slammed into a tree in the area of Downey Avenue and the Imperial Highway. 

Both of the victims, who remain unidentified, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the Imperial Highway from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue for several hours as they investigated the crash. 

There was no further information provided. 

July 22, 2023

