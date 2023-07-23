2 dead after car slams into tree in Downey

Two people were killed in a grisly crash in Downey early Saturday morning.

According to Downey Police Department, the collision happened before 5:10 a.m., when a car slammed into a tree in the area of Downey Avenue and the Imperial Highway.

Both of the victims, who remain unidentified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the Imperial Highway from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue for several hours as they investigated the crash.

There was no further information provided.