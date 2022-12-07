Watch CBS News
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. 

According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. 

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. 

Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. 

Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. 

First published on December 6, 2022 / 8:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

