2 dead, 3 wounded after shooting in Inglewood

5 rushed to hospital after shooting in Inglewood; video from scene shows cars riddled with bullets

Two people were killed and three others wounded after a shooting in Inglewood on Saturday.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not known, but Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched paramedics to the scene, near Manchester Avenue and 11th Street, at around 4:40 p.m.

According to Inglewood police, one of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim died as he was being taken to a nearby hospital. Neither has been identified by authorities.

The three other victims, also all males, were rushed to hospitals for treatment, one of which is said to be in critical condition. The others are believed to have wounds that are not life-threatening, investigators said.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance camera footage from nearby businesses in hopes of learning more about the shooting.

No suspect information was available as the investigation continued.

Multiple cars could be seen riddled with bullet holes and broken windshields with SkyCal overhead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.