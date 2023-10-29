2 children dead, 2 others hospitalized in Lancaster; father arrested

Father of four children victimized in child abuse incident detained

Authorities have arrested the father of the victims of a fatal child abuse incident in Lancaster late Saturday, which left two children dead and two others hospitalized.

Deputies responded to the an apartment complex in the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday upon learning of the apparent child abuse, which was reported by the children's mother.

Upon arrival, deputies found four children under the age of 10 suffering from lacerations to their bodies inside one of the apartment unit's bedrooms, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

"Two children were suffering from non-life threatening injuries," sad LASD Lieutenant Danile Vizcarra. "Two of the other children were suffering from severe lacerations to their bodies."

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital where two died. The other two are said to be listed in stable condition, deputies noted.

Authorities said that they have arrested the children's father, whom they have identified as Prospero Serna, in connection to the incident. He is the biological father of all four victims.

"Homicide detectives determined there was sufficient evidence to arrest Prospero Serna for the crimes of murder and child abuse," the sheriff's statement said. "However, Prospero Serna is refusing to cooperate with sheriff's deputies. Therefore, delaying his booking process."

Serna was detained on Sunday but authorities did not officially announce his arrest until Monday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.