2 arrested in connection with string of armed robberies in OC, LA

Beverly Hills police announced the arrest of two suspects whom they say are connected to a string of armed robberies that have plagued Los Angeles and Orange County residents over a four-month span.

"The robberies primarily targeted individuals for their luxury watches and jewelry, with an additional connection to a home invasion robbery in the city of Brea," a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department said.

Investigators say that after making a series of arrests connected to robberies involving firearms, they realized that the group of suspects were potentially connected to numerous other crimes that were continuing to occur throughout Southern California. As a result, they began to coordinate efforts with the Santa Monica Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Police Department, LA IMPACT and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the statement said.

They were able to identify suspects responsible for at least six robberies that happened in Los Angeles County after executing multiple search warrants in both California and Flagstaff, Arizona.

During the arrests, detectives were able to successfully recover property taken from two victims in a robbery that happened in Beverly Hills, also locating evidence that linked the suspects to other crimes and providing "crucial leads" for their ongoing investigation.

They seized six guns, which included assault weapons, and stolen luxury watches and jewelry, police said.

The two suspects, identified as 21-year-old Los Angeles man Justice Bloodworth and 23-year-old Long Beach man Cameron Woods-Harvey, remain behind bars after their arrests.

Bloodworth has been charged with four counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy and one count of felony reckless evading, police said. He is in custody was LASD and is held on no bail. He was arrested on Oct. 12.

BHPD noted that he was out of custody on bail for a series of different armed robberies when the additional crimes were committed.

Woods-Harvey is charged with three counts of conspiracy and two weapons charges. He was arrested on Oct. 27 and is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles County from Arizona. His bail is set at $235,000.

Anyone with additional information on the crimes is asked to contact Beverly Hills Police Department investigators at (310) 285-2125.