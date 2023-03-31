2 arrested for string of bicycle shop robberies dating back to late 2022

Two men were arrested earlier this week after investigators found them to be connected to a number of bicycle shop burglaries that have happened in recent months.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 12:50 a.m. on March 24 after learning of a burglary in-progress at a bicycle shop.

Upon arrival, officers found two men and took them into custody. They have since been identified as Jose Figueroa, 29, and Ismael Contreras, 40, both of Los Angeles.

They were booked on suspicion of commercial burglary and remain behind bars. Figueroa is being held on $70,000 bail and Contreras on $20,000 bail.

While investigating the incident, detectives connected the pair to at least three other bicycle shop burglaries dating back to November 2022 thanks to video surveillance from each scene.

In an effort to connect the crimes to other similar incidents, police released surveillance footage for other law enforcement agencies to review.

The video can be viewed on LAPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact LAPD at (818) 832-0609.