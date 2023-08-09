2 arrested for fatally shooting 20-year-old man in Long Beach

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Long Beach that left a 20-year-old man dead over the weekend.

According to Long Beach Police Department officers, 20-year-old Kelvin Montoya was shot Sunday just after 7:20 p.m. when a fight quickly escalated into a deadly incident.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Montoya knew the two suspects and had met them to purchase marijuana. They got into a car and were traveling through Long Beach when the three began to argue.

Police say that the fight continued to escalate until it turned into a shooting and stabbing near 29th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

Officers pronounced Montoya dead at the scene and located a firearm that had been discarded nearby.

Investigators were able to gather evidence that connected the two suspects, who have been identified as 23-year-old Robert Mallard and 19-year-old John Nelson II, to the shooting. They were arrested shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital for injuries both sustained during the incident.

As they continue to investigate the incident, which they believe occurred as the result of an attempted robbery, detectives are asking anyone with any possible information to contact them at (562) 570-7244.