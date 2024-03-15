2 arrested for fatal shooting in Long Beach

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Long Beach in February.

It happened back on Feb. 14 at around 2:30 a.m., when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, they found Jamie Jones, 36, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

On Thursday, after nearly a month of investigation, detectives arrested Damion Videl Castro, 44, in the Hollywood area, the LBPD statement said.

He was booked on suspicion of murder, along with crimes that included firearms and parole violations, LBPD said. He was being held without bail.

"Detectives also arrested Danielle Mika Payne for accessory to murder," police said.

Payne, 44, is being held on $50,00 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Detectives believe Jones and Castro were roommates at the residence on Chestnut Avenue and involved in an argument, which escalated into a shooting," LBPD's statement said.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7244.