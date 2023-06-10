2 arrested for carjacking pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Burbank

Police on Friday announced the arrest of two men who are suspected of holding a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Burbank as they carjacked him earlier this week.

Burbank police say that the incident happened just before 4:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Naomi Street on Tuesday.

"The victim, who works for Domino's Pizza, told officers he was delivering an order to a customer when he was confronted by two men in an alley," said the Burbank Police Department statement. "One man grabbed the victim, assaulted him and pointed a firearm at him while demanding the keys to his vehicle."

The statement goes on to say that the victim complied with the suspects' demands as he feared for his life.

The suspects fled from the area in his vehicle and were gone by the time law enforcement arrived.

Utilizing security video during the investigation, police were able to identify the vehicle, which they located at around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, in the 6500 block of Radford Avenue in North Hollywood.

The car was "being driven by a man believed to be one of the suspects in the carjacking," police said. "Detectives stopped the driver and arrested him."

The second suspect was located a short time later near the 6100 block of Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, police said.

They have identified the suspects as 24-year-old Jordan Lee and 21-year-old Tracy Dobbins. Both were booked on suspicion of armed robbery and being held on $100,000 bail.