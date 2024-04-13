2 arrested for ambush robbery in Lincoln Park

Two people have been arrested for an alleged ambush robbery near Lincoln Park and police are searching for more potential victims.

Investigators say that one of the suspects, 23-year-old woman Magdalena Gallegos, lured two victims that she met on social media to an apartment in the 2900 block of N. Main Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Sergio Carrillo (left) and Magdalena Gallegos (right). Los Angeles Police Department

When they victims arrived inside of the apartment, two male suspects emerged from where they were hiding and held them at gunpoint while demanding their property, the statement said.

One of the victims was also struck by a handgun.

Police identified one of the two men as 26-year-old Sergio Carrillo.

The suspects were reportedly seen driving a blue, four-door 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

Both Carillo and Gallegos were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. The third suspect remains at large.

Police have not indicated if Carrillo is the one who struck the victim. They believe that the suspects victimize others by using the same scheme.

Anyone with further information or who believes that they have been targeted by the suspects is asked to contact LAPD at (323) 342-8956 or (323) 342-8900.