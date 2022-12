CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 19 AM Edition)

Firefighters respond to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park. CBSLA

Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.

The structure is the site of a restaurant.

The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.

Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.

