2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Windsor Hills Tuesday morning

Residents in the View Park, Windsor Hills area may have felt some early morning trembling. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Windsor Hills at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday.

Five days ago, on April 10, Windsor Hills had a 1.5 magnitude earthquake.

Here's the latest quakes in the L.A. area over the last week, according to earthquaketrack.com:

Tuesday: 2.8 magnitude, View Park-Windsor Hills

Monday: 1.6 magnitude, Chatsworth

Sunday: 1.5 magnitude, Malibu Beach

April 12: 2.6 magnitude, Signal Hill

April 11: 1.9 magnitude, Rancho Palos Verdes

April 10: 1.5 magnitude, View Park-Windsor Hills

April 10: 1.9 magnitude, Manhattan Beach

April 6: 1.6 magnitude, Rancho Palos Verdes