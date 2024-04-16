2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Windsor Hills Tuesday morning
Residents in the View Park, Windsor Hills area may have felt some early morning trembling. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Windsor Hills at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday.
Five days ago, on April 10, Windsor Hills had a 1.5 magnitude earthquake.
Here's the latest quakes in the L.A. area over the last week, according to earthquaketrack.com:
- Tuesday: 2.8 magnitude, View Park-Windsor Hills
- Monday: 1.6 magnitude, Chatsworth
- Sunday: 1.5 magnitude, Malibu Beach
- April 12: 2.6 magnitude, Signal Hill
- April 11: 1.9 magnitude, Rancho Palos Verdes
- April 10: 1.5 magnitude, View Park-Windsor Hills
- April 10: 1.9 magnitude, Manhattan Beach
- April 6: 1.6 magnitude, Rancho Palos Verdes