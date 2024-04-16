Watch CBS News
2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Windsor Hills Tuesday morning

By Julie Sharp

By Julie Sharp

Residents in the View Park, Windsor Hills area may have felt some early morning trembling. A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Windsor Hills at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday.

Five days ago, on April 10, Windsor Hills had a 1.5 magnitude earthquake.

Here's the latest quakes in the L.A. area over the last week, according to earthquaketrack.com:

  • Tuesday: 2.8 magnitude, View Park-Windsor Hills
  • Monday: 1.6 magnitude, Chatsworth
  • Sunday: 1.5 magnitude, Malibu Beach
  • April 12:  2.6 magnitude, Signal Hill
  • April 11: 1.9 magnitude, Rancho Palos Verdes
  • April 10: 1.5 magnitude, View Park-Windsor Hills
  • April 10: 1.9 magnitude, Manhattan Beach
  • April 6: 1.6 magnitude, Rancho Palos Verdes
First published on April 16, 2024 / 12:22 PM PDT

