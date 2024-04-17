2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Rancho Palos Verdes coast

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes Wednesday morning.

The tremblor happened at 8:56 a.m., eight miles from Rancho Palos Verdes in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the USGS intensity map, it may have been felt in Long Beach, Lakewood, Downey, Lynwood, South Gate, Compton, Carson, Torrance, Redondo Beach, parts of Hawthorne and Inglewood.

On April 11, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit four miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes.