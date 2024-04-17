Watch CBS News
2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Rancho Palos Verdes coast

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes Wednesday morning.

The tremblor happened at 8:56 a.m., eight miles from Rancho Palos Verdes in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the USGS intensity map, it may have been felt in Long Beach, Lakewood, Downey, Lynwood, South Gate, Compton, Carson, Torrance, Redondo Beach, parts of Hawthorne and Inglewood. 

On April 11, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake hit four miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 9:40 AM PDT

