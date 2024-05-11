Man killed in 10 Freeway car-to-car shooting, shutting down all eastbound lanes

A motorcycle driver is suspected of fatally shooting another driver on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Covina early Saturday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to an area of the freeway near the Via Verde exit around 2:16 a.m., CHP Officer Sean Lough said. Upon arriving, they found a person shot inside a white Chevy Camaro on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The victim had managed to pull over after being shot at multiple times by the motorcycle driver, CHP Sgt. Dan Keene said. Officers arrived within seven minutes but were unable to revive him after performing life-saving efforts, he said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released but CHP officials described him as a man in his early 20s. The agency previously said he was 19.

Authorities shut down all lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway near the Via Verde St. exit at 2:30 a.m. The closure lasted a few hours as traffic was diverted off the freeway at Holt Ave. Just before 8 a.m., all mainline lanes of the freeway near the exit were reopened.

The #4 lane of the northbound 57 Freeway at the Via Verde St. exit was also reopened by that time while the Via Verde St. off-ramp remained closed due to the investigation.

Video of the scene shows what appears to be a bullet hole in the windshield of the Camaro.

No information was released about a suspect or the other vehicle believed to be involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.