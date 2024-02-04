19 boaters rescued off Long Beach coast

As a potentially disastrous storm battered Southern California, rescue teams helped save 19 boaters off the Long Beach coast Sunday afternoon.

The Long Beach Fire Department heard a distress call from the 40-foot sailing boat at about 2:50 p.m. when the vessel slammed into the rocks near the Long Beach breakwater.

Some of the boaters climbed up coastal rocks after the crash. Long Beach Fire

Luckily, 11 people could get out of the boat and stay on the rocks while a Good Samaritan rescued eight others.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.

LAFD is looking to see if the weather played a factor.