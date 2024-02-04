19 boaters rescued off Long Beach coast
As a potentially disastrous storm battered Southern California, rescue teams helped save 19 boaters off the Long Beach coast Sunday afternoon.
The Long Beach Fire Department heard a distress call from the 40-foot sailing boat at about 2:50 p.m. when the vessel slammed into the rocks near the Long Beach breakwater.
Luckily, 11 people could get out of the boat and stay on the rocks while a Good Samaritan rescued eight others.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized.
LAFD is looking to see if the weather played a factor.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.