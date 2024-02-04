Watch CBS News
Local News

19 boaters rescued off Long Beach coast

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

As a potentially disastrous storm battered Southern California, rescue teams helped save 19 boaters off the Long Beach coast Sunday afternoon. 

The Long Beach Fire Department heard a distress call from the 40-foot sailing boat at about 2:50 p.m. when the vessel slammed into the rocks near the Long Beach breakwater. 

1.jpg
Some of the boaters climbed up coastal rocks after the crash. Long Beach Fire

Luckily, 11 people could get out of the boat and stay on the rocks while a Good Samaritan rescued eight others.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized. 

LAFD is looking to see if the weather played a factor.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 3:42 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.