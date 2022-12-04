18 arrests made in alleged theft ring in Los Angeles

Watch CBS News
Los Angeles police say they have broken up an organized theft ring consisting of 18 people between the ages of 18 to 20.  

Investigators say the group would walk into stores in groups wearing hoodies and masks and race out with arms full of merchandise. 

The group is suspected in 4 thefts, stealing $23,000 worth of goods, on Thursday and Friday. The same ring also may be responsible for $90,000 in stolen goods in 14 other recent robberies, according to authorities. 

