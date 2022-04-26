$17M program launches in South LA to increase electric vehicle access

A new $17 million program is being introduced Tuesday, designed to provide better access to electric vehicles in South Los Angeles.

The Universal Basic Mobility pilot program will increase electric vehicle car sharing services and EV charging facilities.

It will also up the number of on-demand shuttles and electric bikes.

The program is being headed up by the L.A. Department of Transportation. It will provide transportation subsidies, known as "mobility wallets," to South L.A. residents who utilize the expanded services.

Along with the subsidies, the program will also include job training programs in EV and e-bike maintenance.

The program is being funded with $13 million from the California Air Resources Board's Sustainable Transportation Equity Project, and another $4 million from the city of L.A.