17-year-old riding scooter killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

A 17-year-old boy riding a scooter was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver whom investigators believe was also drunk early Sunday morning in Long Beach.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of Orange Avenue and South Street at around 12:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, an unidentified 17-year-old boy, was struck by a 2012 Cadillac that traveling northbound on Orange Avenue as he road north on South Street.

Instead of stopping, the driver of the SUV continued to drive north before crashing into an apartment building at 6100 Orange Avenue, police said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Police say that after crashing into the apartment, the suspect fled from the area on foot before returning a short time later. She has been identified as 35-year-old Compton resident Karen Mativa.

She has been booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon with force. She is being held in lieu of $130,00 bail.

Investigators have determined that both sped and impaired driving are possible factors in the deadly crash.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.