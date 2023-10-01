17-year-old killed, 3 others injured in shooting outside of house party in San Pedro

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside of house party in San Pedro

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in San Pedro, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of N. Park Western Drive.

There, two suspects on foot approached four people who were standing outside of a home during a party and opened fire, according to police.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old male, died at the scene. The three other victims, all believed to be in their early 20s, were transported to the hospital where each was listed stable condition.

Both suspects fled in a grey sedan.

Investigators are unsure if the shooting is gang-related as they continue their investigation.